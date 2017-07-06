Shahs of Sunset Star 'GG' Says She Knew Her Marriage Wasn't Going to Last Just Two Days In

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi rushed into her marriage — and got out of it even more quickly.

The Shahs of Sunset star recently spoke to E! News about her whirlwind romance with Shalom Yeroushalmi, who she wed on Jan. 25 just one month after getting engaged and then separated from in March before officially filing for divorce.

Gharachedaghi shared that she knew their marriage wasn’t going to last just two days into the marriage.

“He wanted a wife immediately, in that moment of ‘I Do’s,'” she said, explaining that he wanted her to “cater to him as my husband and get ready for getting pregnant and cooking and cleaning and taking care of my man. I’m typically more of the man in a relationship, so I will never do that, let alone put a ring on my finger for you and then start doing that. It’s not going to happen for me.”

The 35-year-old reality star shared that she treated her relationship with Yeroushalmi differently than past boyfriends.

“I never wanted to get married. I just have never believed in marriage,” she said. “My friends have always told me that I have commitment issues, and so here’s a guy that I thought was amazing and incredible. I felt safe with him, so I thought, ‘Let me try something new and show him a little bit more of my vulnerabilities, and I’ll try this intense commitment.'”

She added, “Those conversations eventually led into talking about marriage and kids. I think I was forcing myself to see a [future with him]. I wanted to.”

The duo, who started dating in September, headed to a courthouse shortly after Yeroushalmi proposed with a billboard in Times Square in December. Their initial plan was to see what paperwork had to be done in order to prepare for a wedding. Instead, they ended up tying the knot right then and there.

“I was wearing ripped jeans and a turtleneck, and he was in sweats,” Gharachedaghi recalled. “Cute outfit, not for a wedding day!”

FROM COINAGE: Nicole Kidman Learned a ‘Great Life Lesson’ from Baz Luhrmann During Her Divorce

However, Gharachedaghi immediately knew she had made a mistake.

“I wanted to throw up,” she said. “I was just thinking, ‘My dad’s going to kill me right now. And my mom is going to wake me up and then kill me again.’ It was wrong, and it’s kind of a pattern with me. I make just fast decisions in the moment, and I pay the price afterwards, and I am right now.”

The sixth season of Shahs of Sunset premieres on Bravo Sunday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.