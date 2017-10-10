Asa Soltan Rahmati Slams 'Evil' Comments Made About Her Baby on Shahs of Sunset Reunion

After an emotionally charged season of babies, engagements and cheating scandals, the Shahs of Sunset are back together to hash out their problems — and PEOPLE’s got an exclusive first look at the explosive two-part season 6 reunion.

Tensions seem to kick off early on in the trailer as Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Mike Shouhed, Reza Farahan and Shervin Roohparvar turn their attention to new mom Asa Soltan Rahmati and the secrecy around her life, including her longtime partner Jermaine Jackson II and the birth of their now 8-month-old son Soltan Jackson.

“Asa, did you go through IVF?” host Andy Cohen asks, and she buries her head in her hand.

Biting back at her cast mates, Rahmati accuses Shouhed of being racially insensitive (both during the cast trip to Isreal and at home) and confronts Javid about calling her child a “bastard” for being born out of wedlock.

“What you said was disgusting, and it crossed the line, and it’s straight-up evil,” Rahmati says.

Rahmati isn’t the only one in the hot seat. All eyes were on Gharachedaghi, too, with the Shahs questioning her relationship with on-again, off-again, on-again husband Shalom Yeroushalmi.

The pair got engaged in December when Yeroushalmi organized a billboard with her picture on it in New York’s Times Square and popped the question with a stunning ring. The couple wed Jan. 25.

But as fans saw on the show, Gharachedaghi and Yeroushalmi had a volatile relationship, nearly breaking up the night of their engagement. And less than two months after marriage, the couple went their separate ways and filed for divorce in March.

Since then, the two have reconciled — Gharachedaghi posted a racy photo of them together in September.

Still, some of the Shahs have doubts. “I get the impression that he’s an opportunist,” Javid says on the reunion.

Yeroushalmi then makes his own appearance, and Cohen asks him, “Were you interested in GG for a green card?”

The reunion comes to a dramatic close when the rest of the Shahs are forced to confront their relationship issues — Shouhed addressing whether he and ex-wife Jessica Parido will find their way back together; Roohparvar opening up about the infidelity rumors in his relationship with Australian model Annalise Carbone; Javid and boyfriend Tommy Feight discussing Javid’s opinionated mother Vida; Farahan’s husband Adam Neely stopping by to spill some surprising news about their marriage; and friend of the Shahs Destiney Rose explaining why she hasn’t dated any of the single guys on the show.

All that and a visit from the paramedics. What more could a Shahs fan ask for?

The Shahs of Sunset two-part reunion begins Oct. 22 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.