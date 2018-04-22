Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Is Married!

Mercedes “MJ” Javid is a married woman!

The Shahs of Sunset star tied the knot with her fiancé Tommy Feight on Saturday as reported by E! News.

Costar Mike Shouhed showed off his black-tie outfit on Instagram, also captioning his selfie on Instagram Story with a red heart emoji.

Javid and Feight — who met on Tinder! — got engaged in 2015 after over a year together. Their romance has been captured on the Bravo show, and the nuptials were filmed as well.

Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Tommy Feight Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Javid, 45, opened up about the relationship to E! News last summer.

“We got engaged a year in and then we went through a lot of ups and downs with family and just a lot of life curveballs,” she said. “My dad took a turn for his health … and Tommy and I moved in together. All of these stressful things just made our bond even tighter and when you have so many important life things happening, you don’t pick fights with each other. You just want to stay sane and have as much gratitude and support for one another.”

“That makes me even more excited to be engaged and planning a wedding,” she added.

She also told the outlet that her wedding gown would be Pedram Couture, adding that she wanted the celebration “to be as small and intimate as possible.”

“Maybe 200-ish [guests],” she said. “And you won’t be there if you were rooting for us to fail.”