Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes “MJ” Javid’s father has died.

Javid, 45, revealed on Instagram Friday that her father, Shams Javid, had passed away. She shared a tribute to her dad with several photos, including one of her hugging him while he sat in a wheelchair.

“It is with great regret that I share the news of my sweet father’s passing,” Javid wrote in the caption. “Although this is something extremely personal for me and it’s taken some time to process, those of you who have followed my journey know how much I love my father.”

She added, “I am comforted knowing he is in a better place now. I am so thankful for my mom, Tommy, my family and friends, who have been incredibly supportive through this greatest loss. #MyEndlessLove.”

Javid hugging her father

Her father suffered a stroke last year, and she opened up about the impact it had on her to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in October.

“I lived for my dad. It was really hard. I was in denial. I didn’t know how to handle it,” Javid said.

Javid recently tied the knot with husband Tommy Feight in April after the two got engaged in 2015 after over a year together.

Shams and MJ Javid alongside her husband Tommy Feight

She revealed in a recent interview on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro that her father did not walk her down the aisle.

“He was not able to walk me down the aisle because, unfortunately, the day after Christmas he got really sick. He’d been really healthy for a really long time, like a year,” she said.

“He’d been in pretty stable health. I think I tapped out emotionally, I think there’s a sadness that is undeniable because there’s things that didn’t pan out. I definitely didn’t want my sadness to ink into everybody else’s day,” she added. “I’ve been incredibly dedicated to my father since the day I was born and when he wasn’t feeling well I was 100 percent at his side.”