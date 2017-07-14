Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is newly single, but if Million Dollar Matchmaker star Patti Stanger has her way, it won’t be for long!

The Shahs of Sunset star filed for divorce from Shalom Yeroushalmi citing irreconcilable differences in May after just two months of marriage and is currently single.

“It’s very safe to say I’m not seeing anybody right now,” Gharachedaghi, 35, tells PEOPLE.

Still, the matchmaker is attempting to find a new man for her fellow reality star — and soon.

“I’m single and Patti Stanger is a very good friend of mine, so she doesn’t like the fact that I’m single and she’s constantly trying to help me out,” she says and adds, “So God knows how long I’ll stay single to be honest with you. She’s dying to set me up.”

In fact, Stanger has already made a few suggestions to the Bravo personality.

“She sends me pictures and bios and everything,” shares Gharachedaghi. “She’s always just wanted to see me be happy with a guy.”

FROM PEN: Andy Cohen’s Top 5 Most Revealing Plead the Fifth Answers

In January, the Shahs of Sunset star tied the knot with Yeroushalmi after getting engaged just one month prior. But just two months after marrying, the couple split.

Now, Gharachedaghi says she’s “trying to reach out constantly so I can establish some sort of a friendship with him” and is hoping for her breakup with Yeroushalmi to “turn into a memory.”

Though she says she’s “thinking of my future” and hopeful to one day have children, the Shahs star isn’t ready to jump back into the dating field just yet.

“I’m so done with this whole dating life,” she explains, and quips, “I’m just going to make some sort of vow to God and become a born-again virgin, if that’s even possible.”

The sixth season of Shahs of Sunset premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.