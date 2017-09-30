Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi and husband Shalom Yeroushalmi got married in a hurry, split almost as fast but it seems they have done a U-turn on their road to Splitsville.

The pair has been moving forward with finalizing their divorce, but on Friday, the Shahs of Sunset star shared a photo on Instagram of herself in bed with her ex.

In the image, Gharachedaghi, 35, laid her head on her 33-year-old husband’s shirtless body prompting many fans and followers wonder if the pair has reconciled.

“@mikeshouhed I told @shalom310 this morning, let’s have a photoshoot for this shirt! He slept while I used his body as a prop lol! #GoodHusband,” Gharachedaghi wrote in the comments section of her post.

“You’ve trained him well,” her costar Mike Shouhed responded.

The photo comes two weeks after Yeroushalmi requested spousal support from Gharachedaghi.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE and filed Sept. 14 to the Superior Court of Los Angeles, Yeroushalmi asked that his wife pay him spousal support when their divorce is finalized and also requested that she pay his attorney’s fees.

Additionally, Yeroushalmi claimed that the pair separated Sept. 13, 2017, which differs from the date Gharachedaghi listed in her divorce filing.

Back in May, Gharachedaghi filed for divorce — citing irreconcilable differences — and listed her date of separation from Yeroushalmi in court documents as March 27.

Speaking with PEOPLE in July, Gharachedaghi opened up about her marriage. “In the simplest terms that I can put it, I would say submissions breeds resentment,” she shared.

“I have never believed in marriage. I did something to make someone else happy and I completely regretted it afterwards. I knew what I did was wrong and it wasn’t for me or for my happiness, but for someone else, and I guess for one moment I thought maybe someone else’s happiness will do it for me. And it didn’t,” she said.

The former couple got engaged in December when Yeroushalmi organized a billboard with her picture on it in New York’s Times Square to pop the question with a stunning ring. And a month later, the couple wed on Jan. 25, her rep previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

However, after less than two months of marriage, the Bravo personality split from Yeroushalmi in March.

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.