Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedagh Gets Engaged in Times Square! See the Shahs of Sunset Star's Stunning Ring

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is engaged!

The Shahs of Sunset star said yes to boyfriend Shalom’s marriage proposal, showing off the happy moment — and the stunning ring — on Instagram Saturday.

Gharachedaghi, 35, has traded in sunny Los Angeles for chilly New York City the past month — starring in the Off-Broadway comedy Sex Tips for Straight Woman from a Gay Man.

(Fellow Bravolebrity Sonja Morgan, of Real Housewives of New York City fame, did a limited run in the show in October.)

But while “GG” may be used to seeing her name in lights, Shalom stepped it up a notch by scoring a billboard with her picture on it in Times Square to pop the question. “Golnesa, My Love, My Everything… Will You Marry Me?” the sweet message read.

In the middle of Times Square… he asked… and I said… HELL YESSSSS! So happy to spend my life with him. I love you @shalom310 A photo posted by Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (@gg_golnesa) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:32pm PST

“In the middle of Times Square… he asked… and I said… HELL YESSSSS!” Gharachedaghi wrote on Instagram. “So happy to spend my life with him. I love you @shalom310.”

"You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are gray. You'll never know dear, how much I love you. Please don't take my sunshine away" #10717 A photo posted by Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (@gg_golnesa) on Oct 30, 2016 at 11:34am PDT

If Shalom looks familiar, it’s because he’s had some reality show experience himself. He previously dated DASH merchandiser Durrani Popal, who was featured on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians-spinoff Dash Dolls.

Surprises seem to be one of Shalom’s trademark moves, too. On Dash Dolls, he gifted Popal with a pink “Barbie” Bentley.

His engagement to Gharachedaghi will likely be part of the upcoming sixth season of Shahs of Sunset, which is currently filming. Cast members Reza Farahan, Mike Shouhed, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, and Shervin Roohparvar were all in the Big Apple over the weekend for Gharachedaghi’s final performance in the Off-Broadway show on Dec. 17 — sharing selfies along the way on social media.

#NYC was fun, but we're so happy to be home! #shahs A photo posted by Reza Farahan (@rezafarahan) on Dec 18, 2016 at 2:34pm PST

Costar Asa Soltan Rahmati didn’t seem to take the trip — but its for good reason. She’s currently eight months pregnant with her first child with longtime boyfriend Jermaine Jackson II. The couple have been dating for six years.

Gharachedaghi, meanwhile, has continued to gush about Shalom on Instagram.

“I always swore I’d never be one of those females that puts up sappy love posts… but f—, this man truly gives me life!” she captioned one shot.

“Love you baby!” she added in another shot. “Thank you for being you and allowing me to simply be myself.”