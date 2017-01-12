What Audiences Can Expect to See on Shadowhunters Season 2 (Hint: It Will Be 'Very Bloody')

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments is back — and the series’ stars are dishing on what audiences can expect to see in the drama-filled season 2!

Sitting down with PEOPLE, Matthew Daddario (Alec) and Alberto Rosende (Simon) revealed that the second season involves lots of blood.

“It’s bloody, it’s bloody,” Daddario, 29, admitted about what fans will watch when they tune in to the Freeform series.

“It gets very bloody this year,” Rosende, 23, agreed.

But although audiences might need to shield their eyes from the excess of blood, Daddario said that the season is also “touching” — and dished on the fans’ obsession with #Malec.

“It’s a true, loving relationship between two great people,” said Daddario of his on-screen romance with Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.). “That’s the honest truth. I mean, there’s a lot of difficulty in them getting together and I think people relate to that. But at the same time, really what it is is that Alec is a good guy who’s really interested in the well-being of others. And Magnus is — well, he’s complex. But he’s good. But he’s complex. And he’s old, he’s very old.”

As for where the couple stands, Daddario says that the duo “will get to the honeymoon phase.”

And for fans who hope that Simon and Clary (Katherine McNamara) will one day find love, Rosende says his character “certainly hopes” that it will happen.

“He’s constantly trying to play the line of How much do I tell her without ruining the foundation of friendship that we’ve taken our whole lives to build?” said Rosende. “It’s that giant leap.”

Shadowhunters airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on Freeform.