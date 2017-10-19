A Drag Queen Practices Parenting with Story Time in Shade: Queens of NYC Sneak Peek

It’s story time with the queens.

In an exclusive clip of Fusion TV’s Shade: Queens of NYC — a new docuseries that moves past the glam, glitz, and lip syncing and provides an intimate look inside the New York drag community — Marti Gould Cummings tests his skills as a parent by reading a book to a group of children.

“Looking around the room, I got comfortable,” he says. “I was like, ‘Okay, they’re just here to have fun. They’re not judging me. They just want to have an afternoon with some person reading them a book.'”

But the experience, which found him making animal noises with the kids and talking about acceptance, didn’t give him a straight answer on if parenting is the right move for him.

“So when I was in that room, I was like, ‘Okay, can I be a parent?’ And there was a moment where I was like, ‘Absolutely not. I cannot do this. This is so stressful,'” he says. “And then there was the moment where I was like, ‘But that’s what being a parent is, and the payoff is so amazing.'”

Tomorrow on #ShadeQueens, @MartiGCummings expresses one of the things he wants most during his early phase of marriage—kids! Watch @ 10:30PM pic.twitter.com/hzFkK5KlgA — FUSION TV (@fusiontv) October 18, 2017

In an introductory clip from Fusion, Cummings says he’s “the best mom” to the yellow lab and Chihuahua he shares with his husband.

Shade: Queens of NYC airs Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on Fusion TV.