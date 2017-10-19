A Drag Queen Practices Parenting with Story Time in Shade: Queens of NYC Sneak Peek

It’s story time with the queens.
In an exclusive clip of Fusion TV’s Shade: Queens of NYC — a new docuseries that moves past the glam, glitz, and lip syncing and provides an intimate look inside the New York drag community — Marti Gould Cummings tests his skills as a parent by reading a book to a group of children.
“Looking around the room, I got comfortable,” he says. “I was like, ‘Okay, they’re just here to have fun. They’re not judging me. They just want to have an afternoon with some person reading them a book.'”
But the experience, which found him making animal noises with the kids and talking about acceptance, didn’t give him a straight answer on if parenting is the right move for him.
“So when I was in that room, I was like, ‘Okay, can I be a parent?’ And there was a moment where I was like, ‘Absolutely not. I cannot do this. This is so stressful,'” he says. “And then there was the moment where I was like, ‘But that’s what being a parent is, and the payoff is so amazing.'”
In an introductory clip from Fusion, Cummings says he’s “the best mom” to the yellow lab and Chihuahua he shares with his husband.
Shade: Queens of NYC airs Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on Fusion TV.