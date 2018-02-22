Sex and the City‘s Jason Lewis is supporting costar Sarah Jessica Parker after Kim Cattrall directed angry comments at her.

Lewis, who played Cattrall’s on-screen love interest Jerry “Smith” Jerrod on the series and film, sat down with KTLA 5 on Wednesday when he was asked about Cattrall and Parker.

“If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all,” Lewis, 46, told KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

“I would have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional,” Lewis shared. “And I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them. And I’m going to stop there ’cause I got nothing good to say.”

Asked if he was “Team Sarah” or “Team Kim,” Lewis confirmed he “might just have to say yeah” to being on Team Sarah.

Lewis added of Parker, 52: “What a gracious lady. She was always so good to me.”

When Rubin further pressed “and were other people not as good to you?” Lewis said with a laugh: “Sarah was amazing.”

Last year, after the plug was pulled on a third film, Cattrall, 61, told Piers Morgan that she felt she’d had a “toxic relationship” with Parker and her costars.

But speaking with PEOPLE for her Feb. 26 cover interview, Parker said there is no feud between the pair.

“I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed [about the movie not happening],” Parker shared.

“But I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me. We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it,” she said. “We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don’t want to mess with that.”

Parker added: “I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege.”

Recently, the drama was reignited when Parker expressed private and public condolences after Cattrall’s brother Chris went missing and was found dead. Cattrall went on to publicly blast Parker on Instagram, accusing her of “exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona” and telling her “you are not my friend.”

Though Parker is not responding, a source close to her makes clear that “when Kim’s brother went missing, Sarah called and texted Kim privately offering her support. When asked about her brother’s passing on a red carpet, Sarah conveyed again her condolences and love.”