Sex and the City's Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon Reunite: 'Miss You'

Miranda and Carrie are together again.

On Monday, former Sex and the City stars Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker had a sweet reunion in New York City. Nixon, 51, took to Instagram to share a photo of the two, which was snapped at the La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club in Manhattan.

“Old friends ran into each other at a @tmagazine shoot today,” she captioned the post. “Miss you @sarahjessicaparker.”

The reunion comes amid recent controversy over the beloved SATC franchise after the plug was pulled on a third film due to alleged tension with Kim Cattrall. Sitting down with PEOPLE for a cover story earlier this month, Parker, 52, said there’s no feud there.

“I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed [about the movie not happening],” she said. “We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don’t want to mess with that. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part.”