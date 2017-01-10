Seven Year Switch's Dustin Places the Blame Squarely on His Wife If He Cheats: 'She Put Us Here'

Things are getting a little complicated on Seven Year Switch.

In an exclusive preview at Tuesday’s episode, the couples are in their experimental homes for the first time, and it seems like two of the pairs — Heather and Aaron, and Kelsey and Dustin — are enjoying their new living situations so far.

“It’s a tempting situation because I am alone with a new guy that is showing me the best of himself,” Kelsey admits. “And he’s being romantic and sweet and all these things that James hasn’t been over the past few years.”

“It’s a very overwhelming experience,” she adds.

On their first night together, Kelsey and Dustin are seen chatting over a bottle of champagne, eating sweet treats and toasting to their “new marriage.”

Says Dustin: “Switch therapy was Jaclyn’s idea, so she put me — I’m a male — into a house with a beautiful woman, so it’s really, it’s the consequences that she put— you know, that put us here.”

He continues: “I’m a man you know and this is supposed to be, we’re supposed to be taking a part in this experiment, and if I really take part in this experiment, something will happen.”

“So I’m with Kelsey,” he confesses, “and it’s like, I’m not even thinking about Jaclyn at all.”

Seven Year Switch airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on FYI.