Seven Year Switch Is Back as All New Couples Living with Strangers to Test Their Marriages

Seven Year Switch is back for season 2!

The FYI reality series will feature four new couples, each of whom set out to fix their broken marriages by undergoing “switch therapy,” in which they temporarily split up with their spouse, living with (and sleeping next to) a new partner.

At the end of the show, the couples will reunite and decide mutually if they should divorce or remain married.

But before the show’s Jan. 3 premiere, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at all of the couples breaking the news to their shocked loved ones. “We switch spouses for two weeks,” says one woman, in the above video, to her parents. While her mom doesn’t “believe” her daughter’s decision. Her father questions: “Are they trying to help your marriage or hurt your marriage?”

Last season on Seven Year Switch, fans saw some participants admit to infidelity and others get emotional when they visited their wedding venue. Meanwhile, one couple is now expecting a baby girl.

The series comes from Kinetic Content, the production company responsible for FYI’s other “social experiment” reality series, Married at First Sight, which airs on A&E.

Seven Year Switch returns Jan 3 on FYI.