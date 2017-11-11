WATCH: Sesame Street Celebrates 48 Years on the Air with a Clip of Their First Episode

“Sally, you’ve never seen a street like Sesame Street. Everything happens here. You’re going to love it.”

Forty-eight years ago today the first lines of Sesame Street were uttered and changed children’s television forever.

The children’s program tweeted a clip of it’s very first episode in celebration, which kicks odd with local teacher Gordan (played initially in the series by Garrett Saunders) introduces Sally, a new girl to the neighborhood.

“48 years ago today, the first episode of Sesame Street debuted. Watch a clip of the very first episode below! # SesameStreetDay,” the tweet read.

As Sally’s introduced to the neighborhoods residents, including other children, she comes face to face with the show’s iconic character, Big Bird, who looked very different to how he does today.

With his statuesque height, Big Bird gets nervous when he thinks Sally is 8-ft tall, after her teacher lifts her up so the bird can see her.

“I’m a very nervous bird,” he stutters, adorably, after feeling relieved to learn Sally is not as tall as he is. “I nearly laid an egg on Sesame Street.”

Other characters are introduced, such as Ernie, although only his singing is heard.

“Whenever you hear Ernie singing, you can bet he’s taking a bath,” Sally’s tour guide says.

Sesame Street first aired on Nov. 10, 1969 on PBS. While it’s gone through several versions, it’s been watched by more than 100 million viewers around the world.

Several celebrities have appeared on the show, including John Legend, Gina Rodriguez, Jimmy Fallon and Nick Jonas.