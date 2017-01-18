Selma Blair Says Her Plane Outburst Was a ‘Regrettable Thing’ and a ‘Mistake’

Selma Blair says she’s “doing great” following her outburst on an airplane last June.

“It’s a regrettable thing,” Blair, 44, tells PEOPLE of last year’s incident when she was rushed to the hospital after being removed from an international flight while traveling with her son Arthur, now 5, and his father. “Mistakes happen.”

The incident was attributed to a combination of prescription drugs and alcohol. And while Blair takes full responsibility for the episode, the actress and her family have all moved on from the unfortunate event.

“I’m recovered, and my family is fully recovered,” she says, calling the plane incident an “embarrassing situation.”

“We’re doing great,” she continued. “I’m doing great, I’m taking care of myself. It was a one-time accident.”

WATCH: Selma Blair Removed From Plane on Stretcher Following Mid-Flight Outburst

On June 20, Blair was taken by stretcher off of her return flight from Cancun, Mexico to Los Angeles after having a meltdown on the plane that she later referred to as a “total psychotic blackout.”

“I am someone that should never drink and I rarely do — I don’t drink anymore — but I did,” she said on The Talk in October. “I was going through something, I had a glass of wine, someone gave me a pill that I thought was something I had taken before, which I don’t take on a regular basis, it was something completely different. Very bad choice. And I had a total psychotic blackout.”

“It was horrible and frightening,” she said on the talk show. “I had empathy for myself actually afterwards because it was actually so out of character for me, especially because I’m a mother.”