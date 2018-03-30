Selma Blair Almost Got Katie Holmes’ Role on Dawson’s Creek!

Selma Blair (left) and Katie Holmes Matthew Eisman/Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty

“I really loved Selma until, of course, I got the infamous videotape from the basement of the Holmes family in Toledo, Ohio,” he says, referencing Holmes’ last-minute audition tape filmed in her parents’ house. “And when that video showed up, it changed my whole life.”Dawson’s Creek thrust the then little-known actress into the spotlight with instant fame; she says the cast grew up together filming in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“I was still a teenager, and it was nice to read a script that felt like it expressed things that I was still trying to understand for myself and, I mean, the experience was very overwhelming because I was brand-new,” says Holmes, 39. “It was my second job, and I didn’t even know really, like, where to look.”

Another casting scoop? Grey’s Anatomy‘s Katherine Heigl was a top contender for reformed party girl with a heart of gold Jen, eventually played by Michelle Williams.

