Selma Blair Brings Out Her Bad Self for Heathers TV Reboot

Selma Blair is embracing her cruel intentions for Heathers, the television reboot hailing from the Paramount Network.

The American Crime Story and Anger Management actress announced her casting in a post on Instagram late Thursday night. “Do I look like step Mother Theresa? @heathers#paramountnetwork2018,” she wrote.

Blair will reportedly play Jade, the stepmother of Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) who bides her time with menthol cigarettes until her husband bites the dust.

Check out her rough-around-the-edges look below.

The series is based on the 1988 film, which starred Winona Ryder as a teen who teams up with the school sociopath (Christian Slater) to kill the mean girl clique, though he takes it too literally. The concept gets a reimagining as a modernized anthology take.

Blair joins original Heathers star Shannon Doherty, another ’90s icon, in the black-comedy ensemble. Grace Victoria Cox, James Scully, Melanie Field, and Jasmine Mathews also star.

The TV reboot will premiere on the Paramount Network in 2018. Leslye Headland (Sleeping With Other People) helms the pilot based on a script by Jason Micallef (Butter).

