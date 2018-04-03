Selma Blair Connects with Her First Love, Who Died in College: 'I Was Devastated'

Selma Blair is reconnecting with her late college sweetheart with a little help from Tyler Henry.

On Wednesday’s Hollywood Medium, Henry, 22, sits down with the Cruel Intentions star, helping her get closure on a love long lost.

“He died in his dorm room at college,” Blair tells Henry in a clip released Tuesday. “He had epilepsy his whole life and was definitely careful about it, but then he died suddenly the day before his birthday. And I still don’t know how he died, but he was my love.”

“I was in love with him since I first saw him in first grade,” she continues, getting emotional. “You know, we both had a lazy eye. We both wore glasses. But he was the most beautiful boy in the world to me. He was my first love. I told my friend, I will always love him no matter what — no matter when I’m grown up. He just still stays with me as the person I first loved and thought I would love forever. He was really special to me and to a lot of people, and I hope he’s at peace now.”

Blair, 45, adds, “He was the cutest boy in school and I was devastated, just devastated as a young girl. He was the first young person I knew. It just was surreal. When grandparents go, you expect it. He was just out of time.”

