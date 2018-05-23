Selena Gomez Watches Vanderpump Rules While Drinking from a Baby Bottle — Just Like LaLa Kent!

Selena Gomez went method for the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

While watching Monday night’s episode of the Bravo series following the staff at Lisa Vanderpump‘s West Hollywood restaurant, the pop star mimicked hostess LaLa Kent, drinking milk from a baby bottle.

Anna Collins/Instagram

Friend Anna Collins captured the hilarious moment on her Instagram Stories, writing, “The only way to watch Vanderpump Rules Reunion.”

Back in March, Kent, 26, explained her quirky bedtime routine while on a cast trip to Mexico: sipping a “baba” filled with milk and honey before going to sleep.

“I’m on a very low dose of my anti-anxiety medication, so when I do feel like my heart’s beating a little fast, I need my baba, and I put warm milk and honey in it,” she explained to the camera. “It soothes me, like I’m a baby.”

Gomez, 25, isn’t the only celebrity fan of the show; Jennifer Lawrence, Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna have spoken out about their love for the sexy and unique reality show, and Kent said Martin Scorsese told her he’s also an avid viewer.