Selena Gomez has new music coming soon, and another season of 13 Reasons Why on the way!

The “Wolves” singer, 25, shared photos from the Netflix series’ second season wrap party on Instagram Monday featuring lead stars Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette, as well as cast members Michele Selene Ang, Ajiona Alexus, Ross Butler and Justin Prentice.

“And this year wraps up with another committed journey with @13reasonswhy -Season 2 is coming. To every person on this project, thank you for coming back,” Gomez captioned her set of photo booth strips.

“Good or bad we are committed to having the tough conversations, to telling the story that can start change,” she added.

And this year wraps up with another committed journey with @13reasonswhy -Season 2 is coming. To every person on this project, thank you for coming back. Good or bad we are committed to having the tough conversations, to telling the story that can start change. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:37am PST

The critically acclaimed show, which Gomez executive produces, has been widely discussed since it first hit the streaming service in March. The series, about a deceased teenager and the 13 tapes she left her classmates about her reasons for committing suicide, draws its plot from Jay Asher’s 2007 young adult novel of the same name.

And in the sophomore season expect to see many new faces. In August, Entertainment Weekly named Kelli O’Hara, Samantha Logan, Anne Winters, Bryce Cass, Chelsea Alden, Allison Miller and Ben Lawson as newcomers to the series.

📷 | Selena with the “13 Reasons Why” cast at their Season 2 wrap party! pic.twitter.com/YpRNtHKbFb — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) December 11, 2017

In addition, on Monday, Langford, 21, earned her first-ever nomination for a Golden Globe in the category of best performance by an actress in a television series – drama.

Gomez congratulated the actress on Instagram, writing, “AND to this gorgeous, kind hearted lady. You endured this character with such strength and softness. @katherinelangford I am so proud you are being acknowledged for doing just that! GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEE!!! Ladies are shining!”

Langford, who was nominated in the same category as Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe, The Crown‘s Claire Foy, The Deuce‘s Maggie Gyllenhaal, and The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss, released a statement following the nomination:

“Words can not express my sheer excitement and gratitude for being nominated by the HFPA this morning for portraying ‘Hannah Baker,’ a young woman whom I have come to truly love and understand. Hannah’s story resonated with so many people, and I feel truly grateful to Netflix, Paramount TV, Brian Yorkey, Tom McCarthy, Selena Gomez, and all of our tremendous producers…and to our incredibly talented cast – who are also my dear friends, and our wonderful crew for bringing this story to life,” Lanford wrote. “Most of all, my sincere hope is that the recognition continues to shine a light on so many of the important life issues and struggles we portray in 13 Reasons Why. I’m forever grateful to have been given this opportunity and will continue to work hard to bring dignity, respect, and grace to such a powerful character.”

13 Reasons Why is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2018.