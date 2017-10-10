Rebecca Bunch Swears to Get Revenge on Josh in Sneak Peek at Season 3 of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Where’s Rebecca Bunch? Plotting revenge on Josh!

In an exclusive musical sneak peek at season 3 of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rebecca Bunch — played by Rachel Bloom — wallows over Josh Chan, the guy she’s been obsessed with forever who just left her at the altar on their wedding day to go become a priest.

The townspeople are aflutter with a medieval musical number. But before she can punish him, she’ll have to find him — and transform herself into a scorned woman with the help of some black polish, dark brown hair dye, and classic tales of vengeance like Basic Instinct and Fatal Attraction.

It may be a little difficult, but after abandoning her beloved town of West Covina to live in a hotel, it might be just what she needs.

Season 3 of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend premiers October 13 at 8 p.m. on The CW.