Sean Spicer Wants Melissa McCarthy to ‘Share’ her Emmy

Sean Spicer has a message for Melissa McCarthy: That Emmy didn’t win itself.

In a recent interview with TheBlast.com, the former White House Press Secretary was asked whether he deserved to be included in McCarthy’s guest actress Emmy win from this past Sunday, which primarily recognized her masterful Spicer impersonation on Saturday Night Live. He reacted to the question with a wide grin, before offering a clear response: “I think we should share.”

Spicer hasn’t always taken McCarthy’s parody in such good humor. Back in February, when the actress first stepped into the gender-flipped role, Spicer criticized her performance as “too mean” and suggested she “dial [it] back.” (In that same interview he said broadly of SNL, “There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean.”) And shortly before resigning in July, his language turned even sharper, arguing much of the impersonation was “over the line” and “stupid or silly or malicious.” Now, it seems Spicer’s ready to completely embrace the performance — or at least take some credit for the accolades McCarthy’s earning.

McCarthy nabbed the Emmy at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards. It marked her fifth nomination in the category and first win — all for SNL. See the full list of winners here.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com