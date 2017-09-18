Spicey’s back!

Sean Spicer made a surprise appearance on the Emmys stage on Sunday night, and boy, were the stars at the show shocked.

He rolled in on his signature podium (only this time, it read “The Emmys” instead of “The White House”), à la Melissa McCarthy on SNL, before insisting that this was the biggest Emmys audience of all time — a nod to his first-ever press briefing as White House press secretary, in which he insisted that Trump’s inauguration was the best-attended of all time.

If the reaction from the stars in the crowd were any indication, his appearance is sure to be a highlight of the entire show.

Veep star (and nominee!) Anna Chlumsky was shocked. Like, really shocked.

Will be tweeting this image every time there's a surprise #Emmy winner. pic.twitter.com/n95j4Y7xDO — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) September 18, 2017

It’s even better in GIF form:

The ladies of Modern Family, Julie Bowen and Sarah Hyland, were lit.

Even Spicer himself couldn’t help but laugh.

And upon seeing her Saturday Night Live alter ego, Melissa McCarthy had the best reactions of all. At first, she couldn’t seem to believe it.

For full Emmys coverage, click here.

And then her expression changed to bemused.

If Melissa McCarthy and Sean Spicer don't take a photo together, this whole night is a waste of time. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/LJWplHx3Zg — Avery Mills (@alynn422) September 18, 2017

In the end, though, she couldn’t help but smile.

Melissa mccarthy's face when Sean spicer comes on stage is everything #emmys2017 pic.twitter.com/YXJJAuZVdP — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) September 18, 2017

Really, all the reactions were pretty Emmy-worthy themselves.

The reactions to Sean Spicer were better than Sean Spicer #Emmys pic.twitter.com/KTBZwVwXCM — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) September 18, 2017

Now that they’re in the same room, we can only hope McCarthy and Spicer will get a chance to meet IRL at an afterparty.