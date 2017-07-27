Will Sean Spicer Fox Trot His Way to Dancing with the Stars?

Could Sean Spicer be the next Mirrorball champion?

The outgoing White House press secretary, 45, is reportedly being courted by ABC to join the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars, according to multiple outlets.

The reality dancing competition show has reached out to Spicer, according to a report from Page Six.

Meanwhile, Politico has reported that DWTS has expressed interest in Spicer, who also took meetings with other networks about a “contributor-style position.”

The former Trump spokesman was pictured outside the offices of ABC and NBC. Photos posted by TVNewser also showed Spicer leaving CBS and Fox News headquarters.

Rick Perry, who was appointed as United States Secretary of Energy, previously competed on season 23 of DWTS with dance pro Emma Slater.

Last week, Spicer resigned as President Donald Trump‘s press secretary, the same day the White House hired Anthony Scaramucci as the administration’s new communications director.

Spicer, who had been doing double duty as press secretary and White House communications director, told Trump he strongly disagreed with the appointment of New York financier to fill the job of communications director.

Spicer was the communications director of the Republican National Committee prior to press secretary duties, and is undeniably a Washington insider — the kind of person Trump said he didn’t want in his administration throughout his campaign of “drain the swamp” rhetoric.