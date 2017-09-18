Surprise! Sean Spicer Crashes the Emmys Stage, Jokes About ‘Largest Audience’ Ever

With Stephen Colbert — one of Donald Trump‘s most outspoken critics — hosting the evening, it’s no surprise that the 2017 Emmy Awards got political.

At the award show Sunday night, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer made a surprise appearance following Colbert’s politically-charged monologue.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period,” he said from behind his podium. “Both in person and around the world.”

Cameras panned immediately to Melissa McCarthy, Spicer’s Saturday Night Live impersonator, and Anna Chlumsky, whose mouth dropped open in shock.

“Thank you, that really soothes my fragile ego,” quipped Colbert. “I understand why you’d want one of those guys around.”

McCarthy won the award for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her SNL work, primarily thanks to her masterful Spicer impersonation.

In a recent interview with TheBlast.com, Spicer was asked whether he deserved to be included in McCarthy’s win. He reacted to the question with a wide grin, before offering a clear response: “I think we should share.”

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.