Sean Lowe Celebrates Fourth Wedding Anniversary with 'Hottie McSpicy Pants' Catherine Giudici

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe are celebrating four years of love and laughter together!

The couple shared photos on Instagram Friday of their wedding day, including sweet pledges of love to each other. Sean, 34, posted a cheeky photo of himself taking off Catherine’s wedding garter with his teeth, writing, “Celebrating 4 years of marriage with my sidekick Hottie McSpicy Pants today! Life is better with you attached to my hip @catherinegiudici.”

Catherine, 31, shared two photos of their wedding, including one photo of Sean crying during their wedding ceremony.

“Goodness gracious, I love this man. Happy Anniversary sweets!” she wrote in the caption.

Catherine Giudici Lowe shared a photo of herself and husband Sean at their wedding in 2014

Sean Lowe crying at his wedding to Catherine Giudici Lowe in 2014 Catherine Giudici/Instagram

The couple met, fell in love and got engaged on season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013. They tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding that aired live on Jan. 26, 2014.

Sean and Catherine now share an adorable 18-month-old son, Samuel, and they are expecting a second child.

In November, Sean celebrated the anniversary of their engagement with a throwback photo on Instagram taken a couple of days before he got down on one knee and proposed.

RELATED VIDEO: Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe Expecting Second Child

The sweet black-and-white image featured text of a conversation the pair had on their date, which included Catherine’s prediction of their future-turned-reality.

“Where would you see us in five years? What would our lives be like?” Sean asked Catherine during their time together in Thailand.

Catherine replied: “We would obviously be married, I hope. I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a kid involved in five years. And we would be happy!”

“I proposed to this woman 5 years ago today. This is what she said to me a couple days prior to the engagement while we were on the Thai junk boat,” he captioned the image, adding, “Holy crap! Women really do know everything.”