Sean Lowe Drives Boat Throughout Flooded Houston in Effort to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey: 'My Heart Broke'

Sean Lowe is doing his part to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Bachelor alum, who lives in Dallas, Texas, with his wife, Catherine, and their 1-year-old son Samuel, left for the Houston area on Sunday in an effort to help those impacted by the natural disaster.

“Trying my best to make it to Houston,” he captioned a photo — the first of three shared to his Instagram story on Sunday evening — of a boat hitched to the back of his truck.

“Made it as far as I could. Sleeping at a gas station tonight,” Lowe, 33, later wrote on a second image, and shared in a third: “I miss my bed. And my wife.”

On Monday, the father of one revealed that he made it to the Houston area and opened up about the devastation he witnessed while aiding those whose homes were impacted by the storm. He shared three images to the photo and video-sharing app: one of him at the wheel of the boat and two that showcased the flooded streets of Houston.

“Today I had the chance to do what I could to help some people in the Houston area. I couldn’t believe the devastation,” he wrote on Instagram.

“My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies,” he continued. “But I was encouraged by the selflessness of so many Texans who came to help where they could. Definitely a day I’ll never forget.”

Today I had the chance to do what I could to help some people in the Houston area. I couldn't believe the devastation. My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies. But I was encouraged by the selflessness of so many Texans who came to help where they could. Definitely a day I'll never forget. A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

WATCH: Hurricane Harvey: Before and After Footage Shows Damage to Houston

Hurricane Harvey made landfall northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday evening; since then, it’s ravaged the state ever since, leaving millions of people to battle catastrophic flooding.

Harvey’s rains have inundated Houston, leaving residents stranded on their roofs and homeless. The storm has brought destructive rain to Texas’ largest cities — including Houston, Austin and San Antonio — and Louisiana, resulting in five deaths and 12 injuries, according to the latest reports.

Since Hurricane Harvey ravaged the coastal area of Texas, numerous members of Hollywood have expressed their support on social media.

Beyoncé, a Houston native, shared a black-and-white Instagram photo of the state flag with the message: “Texas you are in my prayers.”

Meanwhile, Texas native Eva Longoria detailed her recent trip back home to San Antonio.

“It wasn’t as bad as other areas of Texas. I’m praying for my home state and all those who are suffering through the devastation of Hurricane Harvey,” she wrote alongside a photo of the state.