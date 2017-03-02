Sean Lowe Defends Bachelor Creator After Kaitlyn Bristowe Claims She Was Denied DWTS Chance

Sean Lowe has waded into the Kaitlyn Bristowe-Mike Fleiss drama.

After the season 24 cast of Dancing with the Stars was announced this week — revealing current Bachelor Nick Viall is a contestant — season 11 Bachelorette Bristowe took to Twitter to slam franchise creator Fleiss, alleging that he didn’t let her join the hit ABC dance competition series when she was approached in 2015.

Lowe, 33, a former Bachelor who competed on DWTS‘ season 16, took to his blog on Thursday to weigh in on controversy.

“I want to talk about Mike Fleiss’ decision to not let Kaitlyn dance but letting Nick dance,” he wrote. “Given my experience, I thought Mike was making the right move in stopping Bachelors and Bachelorettes from dancing. It doesn’t benefit his show and is toxic to new relationships: The odds of maintaining a healthy relationship during that time are pretty slim.”

“With that said, if guys can dance, I certainly think the women should be afforded the same opportunity,” he added.

The controversy first ignited on Monday, after Fleiss, 52, tweeted the news that Viall, 36, was joining DWTS, calling the announcement “historic.”

“Someone stop me from going on a Twitter rant right now,” tweeted Bristowe, 31, a former dance instructor.

In a follow-up tweet, Bristowe wrote: “Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fliess [sic] told me I wasn’t allowed. He said he didn’t want people wanting fame after his show.”

Bristowe’s tweet came in response to a tweet from former Bachelor contestant Whitney Bischoff wondering why a Bachelorette “never gets this gig.” The only Bachelorette to have ever competed on DWTS was Trista Sutter during the show’s very first season in 2005. Viall will be the fourth Bachelor to compete, joining former alums Lowe, Jake Pavelka and Chris Soules.

Fleiss soon issued a response on Twitter.

“When you can’t spell someone’s name correctly, that usually doesn’t help,” he wrote, before calling attention to former Bachelor contestant Melissa Rycroft, who competed on season 8 and season 15 of DWTS, taking home the Mirrorball trophy her second time around.

“Melissa R has a mirror ball,” he wrote. “So quickly they forget!”

Fleiss then followed up with another tweet, writing: “@kaitlynbristowe has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!!!”

“Thanks I’ll get right on that opportunity 2 yrs ago,” Bristowe responded sarcastically. “I wonder what changed your mind?”

Her parting words? *Sips tea.* Gifs speak louder than words, people.

ABC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and Bristowe has no further comment at this time.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) and Dancing with the Stars season 24 premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET, both on ABC.