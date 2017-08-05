Sean Lowe’s week is ending on a high note!

The Bachelor alum got a sweet treat on his desk Friday, when he received a love note from his wife, Catherine Giudici Lowe.

Sean, 33, took to his Instagram account to gush about Catherine, 31, and also share a snapshot of the words of affirmation that were written on the card.

“Found this on my desk today,” he wrote in the caption.

“Five years later and she’s still leaving notes for me. It’s one of dozens she’s left me over the years and I just felt like sharing this one so you guys can get a glimpse of how incredible my wife is,” he continued.

“Also, I welcome your congratulatory comments for locking down such a smart, caring, hottie with a smokin’ body. Yay me!” he concluded.

The note reads: “Honey, I hope you know how much I adore you. Thank you for being the leader of our sweet little family 🙂 I love you.”

The couple married in 2014 after meeting on the ABC reality show The Bachelor. They welcomed their first child, 1-year-old son Samuel, in 2016.