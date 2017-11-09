Sean Astin Supports Goonies Costar Corey Feldman's 'Crusade to Help Other People'

Sean Astin is opening up about his longtime friend Corey Feldman‘s plans to make a film that he says will expose those in Hollywood he has long accused of sexually abusing him and late actor Corey Haim.

Following the news that Feldman’s assault claims are being investigated by the LAPD, Astin — who appeared alongside the actor in beloved 1985 movie The Goonies — said on SiriusXM’s Jim and Sam Show, “Corey’s my friend, I’ve been talking to him a lot lately.”

Addressing the documentary, which Feldman is hoping to crowdfund $10 million to make, Astin said, “There’s a lot of issues to separate out, with that.”

“First and foremost, is, he was abused as a child and that gives him an awful lot of room to express himself and develop himself,” said Astin, 46. “He’s got his whole rationale, and he’s been in so many interview lately, and he should speak for himself about how and why and who he talks about things. But I think it’s unfolding well.”

Continued the Stranger Things 2 star, “I think he’s legitimately opened himself up for criticism because of the overlap between personal gain and a crusade to help other people, but at the same time a lot of the people who support him, don’t care. They want to see what he does, they want to see if he can actually help people.”

Feldman has been outspoken about the alleged abuse he suffered as a child actor. In his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, Feldman wrote that he and his best friend at the time, the late Haim, had been sexually abused by people in the industry.

The star said that his documentary will cover his own experiences, but he also hopes it will “change the entertainment system as we know it” and “bring down, potentially, a pedophile ring that I’ve been aware of since I was a child.”

“Right off the bat I can name six names, one of them who is still very powerful today, and a story that leaks all the way up to a studio,” he claimed. “It connects pedophilia to one of the major studios.”

Speaking further about Feldman’s efforts to expose his alleged abusers, Astin said, “He’s been on this thing for his whole life, since he was 14 or 15 he’s been pursuing this… catharsis for himself and this sense of need for justice and wanting to help other people, and everything else.”

“Watching him on the set of The Goonies and the lack of parental care for him was horrifying,” recalled Astin during the SiriusXM sit-down. “And we all loved and cared about him, but there’s like only so much you can do… he was strong-willed and had a lot of energy and was doing things, and I don’t know that in that certain moment, you can go ‘Hey Corey, I want to talk to you about the lack of parental supervision you have and how that’s going to affect your life.’ ”

Continued Astin, “Maybe certain people can have that influence, but I regret that I maybe couldn’t have been more of that to him.”

Earlier this month, Astin shared a statement vis TwitLonger about Feldman’s allegations, which were brought back into the spotlight amid the onslaught of sexual assault or harassment claims made against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The actor wrote of Feldman, “He has my friendship and my loyalty. He has my support, not my blind support, but my reasoned, careful support.”

“I’m writing this because my friend was abused,” he added later. “And now, because of the watershed revelations and cascade of predators being forced into the light, Corey’s mission has been activated. There must be a fighting ground that doesn’t overwhelm people’s lives, but allows them to contribute to healing, prevention and progress appropriate to their experience. If you all don’t allow that to happen, people just won’t talk.”