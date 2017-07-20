Scrubs Trio Reunites for 'Steak Night!'

For anyone who’s ever dreamed about a Scrubs reunion, the cast made fans’ dreams come true Wednesday night.

Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison — who played J.D., Elliot, and Turk, respectively — dined out together and posted photos, giving us a mini-reunion in the process.

“Steak night!!!” Chalke wrote alongside a shot of the trio (in which Braff just happens to be wearing a scrubs-blue shirt).

Braff also shared an image of the group and appropriately captioned his, “Eagle,” a nod to J.D. and Turk’s joyful tradition repeated throughout the series.

While a formal Scrubs reunion is not underway at the moment, the cast did band together when they appeared on a 2015 episode of Undateable. Bill Lawrence, the mind behind Scrubs, produced the series, and Braff and Faison — who are close friends in real life — were among the Sacred Heart alumni to make an appearance.

The entire series of Scrubs is available for streaming on Hulu.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com