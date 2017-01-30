Downton Abbey Cast Has Sweet Reunion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Downton Abbey cast is still as close as ever.

The cast had a mini reunion at the Screen Actors Guild Award on Sunday night. Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Lesley Nicoli, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan and more posed together on the red carpet.

And while the show might have wrapped in 2015, the cast still makes sure to stay in touch.

“We bump into one another,” Logan said on PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s official live pre-show. “We did have a meetup recently. Some of us were all there — 30 of us. We had dinner.”

The cast was seen hugging and laughing on the red carpet.

So what does a Downton Abbey get-together look like? It’s too crazy for TV!

“Woah, we can’t say,” joked Logan. “Off the Richter scale!”

Downton Abbey is up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on Sun., Jan. 29, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET. on TNT and TBS.