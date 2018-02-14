Scott Wolf Teams Up with Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation to Fight HIV and Malaria in Malawi

Scott Wolf is using his star power to spread the word and combat HIV and malaria — two debilitating diseases that, combined, cause more than 2 million deaths each year.

Joining the partnership between Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and Nothing But Nets, the world’s largest grassroots campaign fighting malaria, the actor has been fortunate enough to assist in offering holistic care in order to tackle two deadly diseases that cripple the communities of southern rural Malawi through a system of five mobile health clinics stocked with malaria tests and treatment for two years.

Scott Wolf visits Malawi to see the work of the Nothing But Nets mobile health clinics first-hand Samora Chapman/The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

“These mobile health clinics were able to reach people in parts of that country that would otherwise be unreachable,” says Wolf about the importance of the clinics in Malawi, which is home to about 675,000 people who face extreme poverty and an inadequate health infrastructure.

“People would have to walk tens of thousands of miles to receive any sort of adequate healthcare, but because these mobile health clinics are able to reach out and get close to them, suddenly there’s life saving and preventative treatment for people and their families that was so incredibly impactful and appreciated,” he adds.

Not only has the actor found love in tackling global health issues, but he also met the love of his life, wife Kelley Limp, in 2002 when he first started lending his hand to make a difference.

“We met through the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, so it’s been an effort that has been close to our hearts,” he says. “Because AIDS research and AIDS relief was something that was meaningful to both of us and because we met through a campaign that I was working on with Pediatric AIDS Foundation, when we got married we actually wound up traveling to Africa and visiting a few locations that were benefactors from money that was being raised through the foundation.”

Kelley Limp and Scott Wolf attend the Broadway opening night performance of 'An Act Of God' at the Booth Theatre in 2016 Walter McBride/WireImage

“Instead of asking for gifts for our wedding, we asked because to make donations and then we were able to hand deliver those donations when we were honeymooning down in South Africa, which was great,” he adds. “My wife has traveled through Africa for work a number of times, and we’ve just both always found ourselves drawn to the place and the people there.”

The Party of Five actor, 49, says one of his “biggest blessings” of working as an actor is “gaining a platform to make a difference.”

“[As an actor], I went to some incredible pediatric AIDS events benefiting HIV+ kids and their families,” he says. “I got to know some of them, and I was so moved by them, and inspired by their bravery and optimism in the face of such huge challenges, that I felt compelled to get more involved.”

The Nothing But Nets mobile clinics ensure that communities in rural areas of access to basic healthcare - and access to HIV and malaria testing and treatment Samora Chapman/The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

He adds about the impact working with ETAF has made on his life: “To see firsthand what it means to people when they’re given the gift of healthcare and hope for their families is hard to describe.”

Because “a lot of what drives this work is resources and the funding to implement these programs,” Wolf urges people to donate to the cause at nothingbutnets.net/forms/etaf.