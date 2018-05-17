Scott Foley said goodbye to Scandal this year. And now he’s saying goodbye to Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actor is moving to Prague in the Czech Republic — and taking his wife, Marika Domińczyk, and three kids (daughter Malina, 8, and sons Konrad, 3½, and Keller, 5) with him.

What’s inspiring their trip abroad? Foley’s new spy thriller series Whiskey Cavalier was picked up by ABC for the 2018-19 television season. The show, which costars The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Cohan, films in Prague.

“The show got picked up, so I’m moving my whole family to Prague,” Foley told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Thursday’s Live! with Kelly and Ryan. “I’m excited. I’m excited for the adventure. There’s something great about picking up and trying something new, at least for a year or two.”

Marika Domińczyk and Scott Foley Marika Dominczyk/Instagram

It helps that Domińczyk is from Poland and speaks fluent Polish, which Foley says is “very similar to Czech.”

“She’s excited about it,” Foley explained. “I’m leaving today, my wife and I are going on this exploratory visit to visit schools and look for apartments.”

Domińczyk, 38, had gone to Prague to visit Foley back in March when they filmed the pilot, and they both shared photos of the trip on Instagram.

She also posted a pic on Thursday from the airport, explaining, “Airport style. About to fly to meet @scottkfoley in Prague to look at schools & apts… 😆 #whiskeycavalier #blessed #letsdothis #ayearabroad.”

Entertainment Weekly describes Whiskey Cavalier as “a high-octane, hour-long action dramedy that follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”),” played by Foley. “Following an emotional breakup, Chase is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”),” played by Lauren Cohan.

“Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance, and office politics,” EW writes.

The series, expected midseason, also stars Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams and Vir Das. The show is from writer/executive producer Dave Hemingson and executive producer Bill Lawrence with Warner Bros. Television.