Scott Foley Remembers His Favorite Scandal Moment: Shooting in the Bahamas!

Scandal‘s Scott Foley is reflecting on one of his most memorable moments on set as the political drama nears its series finale.

“I think it was the beginning of season 3 or season 4,” he says in PEOPLE’s All Seven Seasons of Scandal special edition. “Olivia and Jake were on an island together and Kerry [Washington] and I got to go down to the Bahamas — just the two of us and a small crew, no other cast members — and we spent two-and-a-half, three days shooting these amazing scenes in the Bahamas.”

Scott Foley Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Scott Foley

Foley recalls of traveling in luxury to the paradise-set location,”Because Scandal was at the time really popular and we didn’t want the storyline to get out, Disney flew us on a private jet down there.”

He adds: “It was a really amazing experience and it’s something that I will never forget.”

PEOPLE’s special issue All Seven Seasons of Scandal is available now on Amazon and wherever magazines are sold

Speaking with PEOPLE in April, Foley revealed that the show has had a profound impact on him.

“It’s hard to put into words what the show had done for me,” he said. “I’ve never been a part of something that has really captured the zeitgeist like Scandal has, and to be an integral part of that, I’m extremely grateful, and I understand how fortunate I am and how rare an occurrence it is.”

“You forget that for every Friends, there’s a Joey. For every Friends, there’s 1,000 other comedies that never made it past a pilot, or 10 episodes, or 20 episodes, and to be a part of a drama that makes it to 100 is a big deal,” he shared.