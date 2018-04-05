Scott Foley Remembers His Favorite Scandal Moment: Shooting in the Bahamas!

April 05, 2018 03:22 PM

Scandal‘s Scott Foley is reflecting on one of his most memorable moments on set as the political drama nears its series finale.

“I think it was the beginning of season 3 or season 4,” he says in PEOPLE’s All Seven Seasons of Scandal special edition. “Olivia and Jake were on an island together and Kerry [Washington] and I got to go down to the Bahamas — just the two of us and a small crew, no other cast members — and we spent two-and-a-half, three days shooting these amazing scenes in the Bahamas.”

Foley recalls of traveling in luxury to the paradise-set location,”Because Scandal was at the time really popular and we didn’t want the storyline to get out, Disney flew us on a private jet down there.”

He adds: “It was a really amazing experience and it’s something that I will never forget.”

Speaking with PEOPLE in April, Foley revealed that the show has had a profound impact on him.

“It’s hard to put into words what the show had done for me,” he said. “I’ve never been a part of something that has really captured the zeitgeist like Scandal has, and to be an integral part of that, I’m extremely grateful, and I understand how fortunate I am and how rare an occurrence it is.”

“You forget that for every Friends, there’s a Joey. For every Friends, there’s 1,000 other comedies that never made it past a pilot, or 10 episodes, or 20 episodes, and to be a part of a drama that makes it to 100 is a big deal,” he shared.

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

