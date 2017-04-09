Here's Why Scott Foley Is Enjoying a Break from Shirtless Scenes This Season on Scandal

Scandal is synonymous with twists and sexiness, but Scott Foley is happy that his character, Jake Ballard, hasn’t been involved in many romantic flings this season — which allows him a reprieve from dieting.

“I understand my role on the show, and it fluctuates, right? Are they together? Aren’t they together? Is he with someone else? Is he not with someone else? But man, it’s great when you don’t have to take the shirt off, when you can eat a peanut butter and honey sandwich and not think twice about eating the rest of the day,” Foley, 44, told PEOPLE at ABC’s Scandal 100th Episode Celebration at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood on Saturday.

Aside from peanut butter and honey sandwiches, the actor’s other vices include the Easter treat Cadbury créme eggs.

Though his break from being shirtless is much appreciated, Foley also appreciates his role on Scandal.

“It’s hard to put into words what the show had done for me,” he said. “I’ve never been a part of something that has really captured the zeitgeist like Scandal has, and to be an integral part of that, I’m extremely grateful, and I understand how fortunate I am and how rare an occurrence it is.”

Foley continues, “You forget that for every Friends, there’s a Joey. For every Friends, there’s 1,000 other comedies that never made it past a pilot, or 10 episodes, or 20 episodes, and to be a part of a drama that makes it to 100 is a big deal.”

Scandal isn’t the only thing hitting a major milestone. Foley’s three children with wife Marika Dominczyk, 36 — Malina, 7, Keller, 5, and Konrad, 2 — are all hitting milestones of their own.

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Much It Would Cost to Paint the White House (And More Crazy Facts)

“She did her first — she held a handstand today for the first time,” Foley said of daughter Malina. “That’s today, big deal.”

“My oldest son, my middle child, is turning 5 years old next week. It’s a huge milestone,” he shared.

Foley wasn’t shy to admit he’s going to use his work perks to help his son celebrate his birthday by treating his son to a day at Disneyland.

“ABC, part of the Disney family. Take the hook-ups,” he advised.

As for his youngest son?

“The 2-year-old, he is just a jerk, so that’s the milestone,” Foley joked.

Scandal‘s 100th episode airs Thursday, April 13 (9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT) on ABC.