Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Makes His KUWTK Debut

Their “Cannes extravaganza” may be over, but Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick still have some issues to work out.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick, 34, was forced to deal with the aftermath of his behavior toward his ex in the south of France, while Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian officially introduced her boyfriend Tristan Thompson to the family’s reality show.

Scott’s troubles

On last week’s episode, Kourtney, 38, finally went public with her relationship with Younes Bendjima while in Cannes in May, and Disick responded by threatening his ex and flying to Cannes himself, where he was seen canoodling with multiple women over the course of several days. Upon returning to the U.S., Kourtney and her sisters were not pleased with Disick.

“He’s so predictable — it’s so slimy and gross,” said Khloé, 33, alleging that Disick only flew to Cannes with Bella Thorne at his side to attract paparazzi and try to get revenge against his ex.

Kourtney said Disick had been calling her since getting back to Los Angeles, but she wanted nothing to do with him.

“He goes, does the thing, I’m his therapist, he feels disgusting,” she said. “The energy that I put into him, I need to put into my kids.”

“For Scott, any attention is good attention,” said Khloé, urging her sister to live her life — but when she asked about Bendjima, Kourtney played it cool, insisting he wasn’t her boyfriend and it was more of a “see you when I see you” situation. (Kourtney also revealed that the two first met in Paris in October 2016, the night of Kim Kardashian West‘s terrifying robbery at gunpoint.)

Later, Kim, 37, sat down with Disick for a heart-to-heart about what had happened in Cannes.

“It just looked like it was some big soap opera going on — it was like, a fun show,” she said of the dueling paparazzi pictures that surfaced at the time.

“I didn’t see the show, because I was living it,” Disick said. “But look at it [from] my perspective: She was on vacation with one man, a whole trip. That looks like a happier scenario than me, jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that. I’m just not happy with anybody.”

“Honestly, I think it’s beyond the girls at this point,” Kim said. “I think if you found someone that you were happy with, I think Kourtney would be happy for you. But she sees you out and really drinking and really going through it. Like, she just had concern.”

Disick claimed Kourtney never expressed that to him, but Kim defended her sister, saying she “has to move on with her life.”

“This is where I think you’re not getting it,” she said.

“I get it,” said Disick with a sigh. “It’s not right. And I can understand that.”

Disick went on to confess to Kim that he feels “insecure” when he thinks about Kourtney moving on. (The former couple, who share three kids — Mason, 7, Penelope 5, and Reign, 2 — were together for nine years before she officially ended things in 2015.)

“Like, if Kourtney met someone, fell in love and got married and then everyone’s like, ‘Eh, we have a new Scott — we don’t really need to be close with him anymore,’ ” he said. “Even though I get it — we have kids [together]. But it’s a scary thing for me.”

“My true advice would be let’s cross that bridge when we get to it,” said Kim, giving him a hug.

In a confessional, Kim acknowledged that Disick was having a hard time accepting his relationship with Kourtney is over as the two transition into a “new normal.”

“It’s taking him a little big longer — or a lot longer — than Kourtney,” she said.

In his own confessional, Disick said he understood where Kim was coming from, admitting that what happened in Cannes “wasn’t good, to say the least.”

“It’s tough. I mean, I don’t live the cleanest-looking life,” he says. “I’m a guy. I’m a little younger. Maybe the way I’m getting over her is a drop different, and it’s hard. I don’t really know what to do. If I step out of line one way, I could lose everybody in the matter of a second.”

But just because they’re not together doesn’t mean they’re not a family — and during a conversation with Khloé’s BFF Malika Haqq, Disick admitted he would have a fourth child with Kourtney.

“Whatever she wants, but [we would] probably just do it [artificially] so it’s not weird,” he said.

But Kourtney wasn’t exactly on the same page, even though she does want more kids in the future.

“He has a disrespectful nature these days,” she said, raising her eyebrows at Disick. “To yourself, to me, to your children.”

Disick acknowledged that Kourtney has “a lot of built-up anger ” towards him.

“But at the end of the day, we have three kids together, that’s not going to change,” he said. “My biggest focus is learning how to really, legitimately move on and do a lot more with my kids without Kourtney.”

“There’s no more false hope [of us reconciling],” he added. “It’s just another transition in another weird part of being together and not being together.”

The Kardashians take Cleveland

Even though Kourtney was going through a tough time with Disick, she joined Khloé and momager Kris Jenner for a few days in Cleveland, where Khloé has more or less relocated to be with 26-year-old Thompson, who plays for the Cavaliers.

While Khloé and her family were conflicted about whether or not they should attend a game in person out of fear of being a distraction or attracting negative attention, Thompson — who officially made his on-camera KUWTK debut — insisted they should be there, and the team ended up winning the game that night.

“I’m so happy that Tristan wants everyone front and center supporting to him, and that’s what matters to him,” said Khloé, who is now pregnant with Thompson’s baby. “I love that — that he knows that none of this bulls— is real. But sometimes I just need the reminder.”

“I just feel like Khloé has met her perfect match,” gushed Kris, 62.

Kim’s new diet

Back in L.A., Kim decided to start a “crazy diet” and get into shape.

“I realized I cannot eat like this anymore. I just can’t,” she said. “I just want a good body.”

To jumpstart her journey, Kim decided to hire Melissa Alcantara, a fitness professional she found on social media, as her personal trainer.

The two set up a diet and workout plan, and after one last pizza-centric food tour of New York City, Kim got started.

“It’s going to take a lot of work,” she acknowledged. “But this is going to work.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!