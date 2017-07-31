Scott Disick’s summer of partying continues.

The reality star, 34, stopped at Shelter Island’s Sunset Beach Hotel in the Hamptons, New York, on Sunday — and while he only stayed for about an hour, Disick made his presence known.

According to Johnny Sturges, a Sunset Beach lifeguard who was on duty at the time of Disick’s visit, the father of three arrived intoxicated around 2:30 p.m. with a group of men and women before continuing to drink at the bar, where he was “saying a lot of vulgar comments to girls right next to him.”

The 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star snapped photos with guests, including Sturges and a coworker, and hit the beach in search of more to drink.

“These girls that were sitting on the beach, they were drinking and he asked them for a beer,” Sturges says, adding that Disick made a vulgar offer to the women before he successfully scored beverages from two families while in the Hamptons. “They looked at him weird.”

By the time Disick — whose nine-year relationship with Kourtney Kardashian ended in 2015 — was ready to take the shuttle boat back to the hotel, he was “really drunk, chain smoking cigarettes and had his shirt off,” Sturges explains. “He was yelling, ‘Go to the boat, go to the boat.’ ”

A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian — who is the mother to their three children Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — is aware of Disick’s Hamptons vacation and “thinks he should be at home with his kids instead of out partying.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bella Thorne Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Scott Disick

Earlier this month, Disick took a boys trip to Miami and hung out with Bella Thorne in New York City after initially getting together at the Cannes Film Festival. He broke up the partying with a trip to Nantucket, where he joined Kardashian, 38, and their kids for family lunches and low-key quality time together.

“He’s partying hard, but he is still good with the kids,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He will stay sober when he is around them.”

Another insider told PEOPLE recently that Disick’s bad-boy behavior stems from jealousy and pain from his “fractured” relationship with Kardashian.

“In his ideal world, he would still be with Kourtney. He wants her back, but he just isn’t taking the steps needed to make that happen,” said the insider, who added that “Scott is really sad about it, and it’s part of why he’s lashing out.”