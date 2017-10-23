Scott Disick Threatens to 'Beat Up' Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend in Cannes: 'This Is Not Going to End Well'

Tensions are running high on this week’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a preview for Sunday’s episode that aired following last night’s, the brewing drama between Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick — with whom she shares three kids — reaches its peak after he finds out she’s in Cannes with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. (Watch a shorter sneak peek above.)

“I haven’t seen Kourt with another guy in like, 10 years,” says Kendall Jenner, 21. “It’s just intense.”

But Disick, 34, is less than pleased.

“If you’re going to be in Cannes with another guy, like, have fun,” he says during a confessional.

The situation escalates, and in another scene, Kourtney, 38, tells her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian that Disick is “threatening her.”

“He goes, ‘You better watch your back — your little friend is going to get beat up,’ ” she says.

“It’s not a good look for Scott,” says Kim, 37. “This is not going to end well.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bella Thorne on Her Time in Cannes with Scott Disick — His Partying Was ‘Way Too Much for Me’

The episode was filmed in May, when Kourtney officially went public with her relationship with Bendjima, a 24-year-old model, while on vacation in the South of France. (The two have been seeing each other since early May.)

In response, Disick also flew to Cannes and was spotted cuddling up to a number of different women, including Bella Thorne, stylist Chloe Bartoli, current flame Sofia Richie and more. At the time, a source told PEOPLE Disick was “partially using Bella and a few other girls as a crutch to make Kourtney upset and feel jealous.”

“They are both playing this ‘game’ with each other, and at the moment neither one of them are backing down,” said the source of the exes, who were together for nine years before Kourtney ended things in 2015.

“Scott’s trying to stick it to Kourtney because of her liaison with Younes,” said another source. “It’s him acting out. He’s spinning out of control because of all the Kourtney s—. It just sets him off because she’s rubbing her new relationship in his face and posting all those bikini photos.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!