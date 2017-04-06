Single Scott Disick Explains That Kiss with Ex Kourtney Kardashian: ‘I’m Still Turned On by Her’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split nearly two years ago, but are the exes really over?

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick talks to Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian about the status of his relationship with their older sister.

Naturally, they’re most curious about a recent smooch between the parents of three, with Khloé starting, “When you and Kourt, like, kiss — ’cause you know you want it to work—”

Disick interjects, “We didn’t kiss. I said I kissed her goodnight.”

“And you said she didn’t kiss you back?” asks Khloé.

Jokes Disick, 33, “She didn’t kiss me back when we were together.”

When Khloé, 32, pushes for information, Disick admits, “I’m still, like, turned on by her,” and says he isn’t seeing other people seriously because “I just don’t feel comfortable.”

Kim, 36, wonders if Disick might be starting to get over Kourtney, 37, as they keep a safe distance from each other in order to co-parent their kids (Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2).

“No. I mean, you know, she’s a tough girl,” he admits. “It’s tough sometimes.”

Ask Khloé, “But you’re not getting over her, right?”

“No, I feel like I would never be over. She’s the love of my life,” says Disick, “but, you know, just I try to do everything to be there for her and there’s literally no appreciation for anything ever.”

In a confessional interview, Disick — who was photographed cozying up to another woman in July 2015 amid a particularly bad episode in his ongoing struggle with substance abuse, prompting Kourtney to end their nine-year relationship —admits, “I definitely realize that a lot of things truly are my fault, and I’m happy taking ownership of that.”

He adds, “I just hope that one day she understands that I would never want to be with anybody but her.”

FROM COINAGE: Here’s How Much It Will Cost You to Vacation Like a Kardashian

The exes were recently spotted on a family vacation in Hawaii, and Disick recently told PEOPLE of remaining close with Kourtney: “I don’t think we know any other way, to be honest. We never had any negativity between us and we made a very smooth transition into the way we live, and luckily, thank God, we’re able to see one another and still be with our children and, knock on wood, that we have that. Thank God we have that and everyone is somewhat happy and it seems to work. It’s not broke, so don’t fix it.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!