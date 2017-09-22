Scott Disick Says He Tries to Sleep with Kourtney Kardashian 'Once a Week' as She Takes Aim at His 'Debauchery'

Two and a half years after she officially ended their nine-year relationship, Kourtney Kardashian has gone through more ups and downs with Scott Disick than she can count.

On Sunday’s 10th anniversary special (which was taped in April), Kourtney, her four sisters and their mom Kris Jenner sat down to reflect on the last decade of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — and of course, Lord Disick himself stopped by.

So where do the two stand? After Kourtney, 38, who shares son Mason, 7, daughter Penelope, 4, and son Reign, 2, with Disick, 34, said she and her ex were just “co-parenting” together, Disick joined her on stage to give his take on the situation.

“There’s zero connection, she made that very clear just now,” he said. “I just want everyone to know we are just co-parenting!”

“No, but she’s like the only person I’ve ever loved in my life, so,” he continued, affectionally rubbing her back. “I think she’s cute and stuff.”

So does he still hit on her?

“Yeah, I try to f— her like once a week,” he confessed.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside the Moment Kim Kardashian West Slammed Scott Disick for Trying to Get Over Kourtney with a ‘Tramp’

Seacrest continued to prod, asking the former couple if there’s a chance they could reconcile romantically.

“I feel like she has to say the door is closed, just to make the point,” Kim said.

“The debauchery that’s gone on has definitely closed the door several billion times,” Kourtney said. “He [behaves] for a time period, he can’t be consistent.”

“Here’s the thing,” Disick said. “Every time I become too good of a person, she stops loving me, because she fell in love with a person who was a little bit f—ed up.”

“That’s not true,” Kourtney insisted.

“I treat you like royalty, you don’t say hello to me,” he said. “I spit in your face, you’re like, ‘Hey babe.’ ”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10th anniversary special airs this Sunday and season 14 premieres Oct. 1, both at 9 p.m. ET on E!