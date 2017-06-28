Scott Disick Is Still Hooking Up with Bella Thorne, But They 'Have an Understanding': Source

A month after Scott Disick and Bella Thorne were first spotted “getting cozy” on a dinner date in L.A., the pair is continuing to hook up and have fun together.

“He’s still hanging out with Bella, but hooking up with other girls as well,” a source tells PEOPLE about Disick, 34.

But although the duo is still spending time with one another, things won’t be getting serious between the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Famous in Love actress.

“Like before, he and Bella have an understanding,” explains the source.

“They’re just hanging out, hooking up and having fun,” the source adds. “Bella loves to party and is soaking it up. She left a party over the weekend in a rush to go and hang out with him.”

In May, Disick and 19-year-old Thorne were seen canoodling in a luxury private villa at the Cannes Film Festival.

Despite telling Complex in a recent interview that she jetted out of Cannes after discovering Disick’s partying was too “hardcore,” Thorne has continued hanging out with the reality star, most recently for an evening spent in the 90210.

“I love to go out and have fun. I love to f—ing dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me,” claimed Thorne, who also spent time with her ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin after she returned from France. “I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'”

The father of three — he shares Reign Aston, 2, Penelope Scotland, 4½, and Mason Dash, 7, with ex Kourtney Kardashian — and Thorne were seen leaving Lana Del Rey’s birthday party at 10AK nightclub last week before hopping a ride in the same car to an afterparty at a private residence in the area.

Previously, an insider told PEOPLE the two have been spending a lot of time together.

“Bella keeps spending time at Scott’s house,” the insider said. “They have been hanging out every day. She seems to love the attention she gets from hanging out with him.”

But, the source close to Disick added that “their relationship doesn’t even seem romantic.”

“Scott has people over at his house almost every night. He continues to party,” the insider said. “He is also spending time with his kids a few times a week.”