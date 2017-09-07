Scott Disick is keeping up with the Kardashians during New York Fashion Week.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex — and the father of her three children — has been photographed out and about Manhattan with models like Sofia Richie, but he’s also fit in some quality time with his family.

Disick, 34, dined with Kim Kardashian at Milo’s restaurant Wednesday night and went shopping at Bergdorf Goodman Store on 5th Ave with family matriarch Kris Jenner the next day.

A source told PEOPLE that the reality star is “trying to get better” after a summer of partying strained his relationship with Kourtney. Last month, authorities reportedly responded to his home for a possible 5150 psychiatric hold. (A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed they were dispatched to a home in Hidden Hills that day.)

The former couple — who were together off and on for nine years — took sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, and daughter Penelope, 5 to Nantucket in mid-July for a low-key family getaway.

They split in July 2015 after Disick cozied up to another woman on vacation. Though he’ll always be a part of the family, Kourtney told him they’re “never” getting back together last season on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“You had your chance,” she told him. “I thought we were spending our whole lives together, and I’ve done everything I can.”

The eldest Kardashian sister is now dating model/boxer Younes Bendjima.