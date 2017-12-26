Scott Disick & Sofia Richie's Romance: From Canoodling in Cannes to Celebrating Christmas

After getting into the holiday spirit together, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie seem happier than ever.

From their first flirtation abroad to their PDA on social media, here is a complete timeline of their relationship — a literal May-December romance.

Summer Love

Disick, 34, was seen cuddling with the daughter of Lionel Richie aboard a yacht in Cannes in May, when she was 18. The two denied any romance, with Richie, now 19, tweeting, “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a–es, Scott and I are just homies,” adding the hashtag #relax.

What Happens in Vegas

Despite Richie’s tweet, the two were seen leaving Nobu in Malibu, California, arm-in-arm together during a Friday night in June.

The very next day, Richie joined the self-proclaimed “lord” in Las Vegas for a late dinner at Stack restaurant along with a group of friends.

‘Inseparable’

Things started to heat up in September, when a source told PEOPLE the two had grown closer.

“Since returning to L.A., Scott and Sofia are inseparable. They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten,” the source said.

The two had also grabbed a coffee together in Calabasas before visiting Beverly Hills for some shopping.

An insider told PEOPLE, “It’s obvious she looks up to Scott. She constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty,” adding, “Scott takes care of her, opens the car door and pays for everything.”

Instagram Official

The two made things official on Instagram days later, with Disick sharing a photo of himself and the model to his Instagram story while sharing a kiss and receiving a “congratulations” cake during a trip to Miami.

Richie posted a similar photo on her Instagram story, with the couple posing with their arms around each other. The cake read, ““Congratulations Scott & Sophia.” (The name was misspelled.)

One of their friends shared a video of the moment on Instagram, capturing Disick and Richie kissing each other on the lips.

Around the World

The two grew closer as they began to travel together, first taking trips to Miami, then Mexico and later Milan.

A source close to Disick told PEOPLE at the time that Richie had begun to call the father of three her “boyfriend,” adding, “She thinks he is the best.”

And it appeared the feeling was mutual, with the source saying, “Scott likes having her around. She isn’t a wild party animal.”

Richie shared a photo of the couple hugging in front of the Milan Cathedral in Italy on her Instagram story, including an emoji heart, which she placed on her own rear end.

While the two seemed to be happy together, one person had their reservations: Lionel Richie. A source close to the singer told PEOPLE the patriarch “thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that.”

“He thinks she should have more respect for herself as a young woman,” the source continued. “Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt.”

Fizzling Out?

As the American Idol judge may have had his doubts about the pair, a source said their romance had begun to “fizzle” in November.

“They’re starting to argue more, and it’s bothering Sofia,” the source said. “She thought he would be more serious about their relationship and is finding herself to be more frustrated with him as time goes on. Everything everyone has been telling her to look out for, she’s now starting to see for herself. It’s really upsetting for her, but she is trying to work through it.”

The tensions in the relationship didn’t seem to last long, with the couple being spotted on vacation in Mexico days later.

The model opened up about her relationship and her father’s view on it on the red carpet at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills.

Richie told E! News that her father had been “very supportive” of their relationship.

“I am into her business and she’s trying to keep me out of her business,” said Lionel, 68.

Sofia said: “He’s good. He’s been very nice.”

“He’s been very cool. He’s very supportive, whatever that means,” she added as Lionel jokingly pointed a gun-shaped hand gesture at his head.

Official Debut

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Richie made their official debut as a couple in December at a party for DuJour magazine.

The couple arrived together at the Confidante Hotel, and although Richie posed solo on the red carpet, the lovebirds were seen, “chatting and kissing throughout the night,” sources told PEOPLE.

Witnesses said Richie and Disick were “very touchy.” The couple coordinating their looks — she in a body-hugging, long-sleeved black mini dress and he in black pants and a black button-down exposing his chest.

The two also made an appearance at Art Basel, where they were followed by a camera crew that filmed their every move, including their PDA.

An onlooker told PEOPLE that the couple was affectionate throughout the night, sharing cell phones to take photos. The onlooker added Richie even placed Disick’s phone in his back pocket before giving him a “sweet kiss on the cheek.”

First Christmas

The lovebirds celebrated their first Christmas season together this month, with Richie getting into the holiday spirit by dancing around the kitchen to her father Lionel Richie’s 1983 classic “All Night Long (All Night)” while dressed in some Santa-themed themed sleepwear — minus the pants.

She put on the routine for her boyfriend, who shared her dance moves on his Instagram stories.

Wearing a long-sleeve sweatshirt designed to mimic St. Nick’s classic red-and-white coat and black belt, Sofia appeared to be having the time of her life as she let loose. She paired the top with some white briefs and matching cozy socks.

Disick labeling the video simply, “Night.”

But he later flew solo at the annual Christmas Eve party hosted by his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s mom Kris Jenner.