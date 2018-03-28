Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Are with His Kids in Cabo 'Having Fun in the Sun,' Source Says

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are vacationing in Cabo — but they’re not alone.

A source tells PEOPLE that Disick, 34, brought his three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian on the trip: Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

“Scott, Sofia and his kids flew to Cabo San Lucas via private jet,” says the source, who notes that the group is staying at the luxury Chilean Bay resort & residences.

According to the insider, they’re “having fun in the sun” and are spending time “swimming in the pools and enjoying the resort.”

On Monday, Richie shared a photo of the couple boarding the steps to their private jet.

“My [heart],” she captioned the shot.

Disick and the model also shared photos and videos of Richie’s new puppy on the plane, though neither documented Disick’s children being there.

Scott Disick/Instagram

Disick and Richie, who is also a family friend of the Kardashian-Jenners, have been officially dating since last September after initially sparking romance rumors in May.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Disick’s ex Kardashian, 38, didn’t react positively to the news at first.

“Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn’t get it,” said the source.

According to the source, Kardashian — who is currently enjoying a vacation of her own with her boyfriend, 24-year-old Younes Bendjima — found out “early on” that her ex had moved on with Richie but assumed it was just a fling.

“Kourtney didn’t think it would last and she never thought Sofia was going to meet her kids,” said the source. “But now, Sofia spends a lot of time at Scott’s, so Kourtney allowed her to meet the kids. She has met them a few times. For a while, the kids didn’t see their dad on a regular basis. It was very sad, because they missed him. Now, Scott sees his kids every week.”

As for Disick? He thinks it’s “kind of flattering” that people care about his love life.

“It’s not like I’m mad about it,” he told PEOPLE last week while hosting a party at Jewel nightclub in Las Vegas. “Everybody’s worried about something. Everybody is worried about other people’s things, so it’s fine.”