Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Go on Vacation with a 'First Time Flyer': Her New Puppy!

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are adding another vacation to their long list of romantic getaways — and this time, they’re bringing along a furry friend.

The 19-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie shared a snap boarding a private jet with her 34-year-old beau on Monday. Richie has her arms wrapped around Disick’s shoulders as they pose on the steps of the plane, both dressed casually and donning sunglasses.

“My❤” she captioned the shot.

The couple revealed during their flight that they had a special guest on this trip: Richie’s new puppy, who she named Hershela (with Disick’s input).

They both captioned pictures shared on their Instagram stories, “First time flyer.” Richie also posted a video of a friend cuddling with the wiener dog.

Disick isn’t letting scrutiny on his relationship with Richie, who is 15 years younger than him, bother him.

“I guess it’s kind of flattering that people care,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told PEOPLE on Friday night of his love life. “It’s not like I’m mad about it. Everybody’s worried about something. Everybody is worried about other people’s things, so it’s fine.”

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Andrew Toth/Getty

The father of three — sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5 with ex-Kourtney Kardashian — doesn’t even have approval from his girlfriend’s famous dad.

“She’s 19,” the iconic singer said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph published in February. “When you’re 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise.”

Of Disick, Lionel told the outlet, “From what I met of him he’s a very nice guy.”

“When you hang around the reality world, who knows what you are really doing?” Lionel said. “This is a well-oiled machine, the Kardashian machine. I don’t really know what to think. I told Sofia I will have no opinion. I’ll continue to be my cheerful self and move on.”