Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie continued their romantic week in Miami with a sweets — and PDA — filled dinner date at Sugar Factory on Friday night.

The reality TV star and the budding model, 19, couldn’t keep their hands off each other during the outing at the Kardashian-favorite eatery. The father of three draped his arm around his girlfriend and stroked her back throughout the meal.

Disick, 34, and Richie also held hands, with the former eventually planting a kiss on his girlfriend when they finished their King Kong Sundae.

RELATED: Miami Heat! Sofie Richie Heads Out on Jet Ski Following a Night of Filming with Scott Disick

The twosome were joined by Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble, who sat quietly and mostly spoke to Richie, as well as a group of Disick’s friends, like longtime pal David Einhorn.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

For their meal, the duo munched on the protein-heavy garbage salad (Disick told PEOPLE it’s his favorite at the restaurant), some rainbow sliders, and Sugar Factory’s famed goblets (though sans-alcohol). The happy couple took some sour watermelon gummies and a lollipop to-go.

RELATED VIDEO: Lionel Richie And Daughter Sofia Richie Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together In Years

Before sitting down to dinner, Disick told PEOPLE that he’s enjoyed his week in the Magic City — taking in the sites and sounds of the country’s biggest art fair, Art Basel. When asked if he was having fun, he said, “It’s good.”

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

As for collecting art himself, the reality TV star shared, “The first day we went to the fair, we shopped around, I picked up a [Jean-Michel] Basquiat, a phenomenal piece.”

Richie and Disick — who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian — first sparked romance speculation in May after they were pictured cuddling up aboard a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival. At the time, Richie — who previously dated Justin Bieber — adamantly denied anything romantic was going on, tweeting that the two were “just homies.”

Months later, the two had become “inseparable,” a source told PEOPLE in mid-September. They confirmed their romance shortly afterward with friends in Miami, capping off the trip with a few PDA-packed days in Mexico.