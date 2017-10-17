Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Share Passionate Kiss in Venice

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie‘s Italian getaway is underway.

After they were spotted jetting out of Los Angeles hand-in-hand on Saturday, the stars flew to Milan. They’re currently in Venice, where they were photographed sharing a passionate kiss while sitting outdoors at a café on Tuesday.

Disick, 34, wrapped one arm around Sofia, 19, as the two embraced.

Sofia has also been chronicling their trip on Instagram, posting a photo of the two posing together on a bridge, as well as several candids on her Instagram story.

“Run away with it,” she captioned the shot.

The couple first sparked speculation in May after they were pictured cuddling up aboard a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival. At the time, Sofia — who previously dated Justin Bieber — adamantly denied anything romantic was going on, tweeting that the two were “just homies.”

By mid-September, a source told PEOPLE the two had become “inseparable,” and they confirmed their romance via social media later that month, later packing on the PDA during a trip to Mexico.

The relationship has raised a few eyebrows, and a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that Sofia’s famous father Lionel Richie isn’t too pleased about it.

“He thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that,” said the source of the American Idol judge’s reaction. “He thinks she should have more respect for herself as a young woman. Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt.”

The insider also said Sofia is “much more invested in the relationship” than Disick, who shares three kids with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38.

“Sofia wanted commitment from him, so he committed to be her ‘boyfriend,’ ” the source said. “Sofia feels like she’s in the in-crowd right now and loves that Scott has swagger and money and that he loves to travel and party.”