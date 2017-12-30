Scott Disick and Sofia Richie will be celebrating their first New Year’s Eve together as a couple.

The pair, who have been romantically linked since May, was spotted on Friday in Aspen, Colorado, after sharing several photos of themselves boarding a private jet together. “I’m on a whole new year vibe,” Disick, 34, captioned a picture of him and Richie, 19, cozied up together before take off.

“Ready for 2018,” the daughter of Lionel Richie wrote of a photo of her and the father of three on the tarmac. “Off to colder places,” the model said on her Instagram Story.

In addition, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex showed off his Tom Ford coats on his Instagram Story, writing: “Ski time.”

Though Disick, who is the father of sons Mason, 8, Reign Aston, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5 — all with Kardashian, was solo at the annual KarJenner Christmas Eve party, he and Richie have been spending much of the holiday season together.

In addition to a coffee outing together, they made headlines when Disick posted a video of Richie dancing around the kitchen to her father’s 1983 classic “All Night Long (All Night)” while dressed in some skin-showing Santa-themed themed sleepwear — minus the pants.

The couple were first linked in May during the Cannes Film Festival and have spent much of their time since then traveling, taking in trips to Miami, Venice, Milan, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos (to name a few).

A source recently told PEOPLE the two are “very serious” and that Richie has been a positive influence on Disick, who has openly struggled with alcohol abuse.

While Disick and Richie will be counting down to 2018 in Aspen, Kim Kardashian West revealed she will be spending Dec. 31 with family, most likely including Kourtney and the kids.

“Ringing in the New Year with friends and family,” Kardashian West wrote on her website and app Friday. “Celebrating the New Year by having a game night and staying in, cooking,” she revealed.