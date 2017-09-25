Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Stroll Hand-in-Hand After On-Camera Make Out in Miami

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie‘s relationship is showing no signs of slowing down.

After weeks of mounting speculation, the couple confirmed their romance this weekend in Miami, posting photos together on their Instagram stories on Saturday and later locking lips while enjoying a “congratulations” cake in front of friends.

On Sunday, the duo kept the PDA flowing, stepping out hand-in-hand for a late lunch at the Delano. Richie, 19, wore a striped cut-out Baja East jumpsuit, while Disick, 34, kept it casual in shorts, a white t-shirt and sneakers.

The couple first sparked romance speculation in May after they were pictured cuddling up aboard a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival. Since then, they’ve spent time together in Las Vegas and Malibu, despite Richie squashing relationship rumors at the end of May when she tweeted, “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a—es, Scott and I are just homies.”

Last week, an insider told PEOPLE that the two did start off as “just friends, but you know Scott — he just can’t help himself.”

On Saturday night, Disick and Richie enjoyed dinner with a large group of friends in Miami, where they were captured making out on camera after receiving a special cake. Later that night, the two partied at LIV nightclub, where rapper Travis Scott made his first public appearance in the wake of the news that his girlfriend Kylie Jenner (Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s little sister) is pregnant.

Scott and Sofia Richie are official. She says Scott is a great guy and devoted father, who is always striving to be successful in life. I'm guessing she doesn't watch KUWTK. A post shared by North West (@norisblackbook) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Disick and Richie’s Miami trip came one week after a source told PEOPLE that the two have been “inseparable.”

“They’re spending every day together,” the insider said. “Sofia seems smitten. It’s obvious that she looks up to Scott — she constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian, 38, has been spending time with her beau, 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima in Los Angeles.

Kardashian and Disick share son Mason, 7, daughter Penelope, 4, and son Reign, 2. They were together for nine years before officially splitting in 2015.